In pics: Kia officially reveals Sonet's interior and exterior design sketches 5 Photos . Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 04:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk Kia Sonet was showcased as a concept for the very first time at the Auto Expo 2020. 1/5Sonet SUV from Kia will make its world debut on August 7 and will be launched most likely in September. Its exterior features very distinctive and dynamic design lines. 2/5Sonet gets Kia’s distinctive design DNA integrating the brand’s signature styling traits such as the iconic tiger nose grille with a 3D stepwell geometric grille mesh, giving it a bolder presence. 3/5On the inside, the Sonet promises a very modern and feature packed cabin with a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a good looking, minimalist center console that offers access to its features. 4/5Taking center stage on the dashboard will be its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. 5/5When launched, Kia Sonet will rub shoulders with other compact SUVs in the segment such as Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.