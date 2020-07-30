In pics: Kia officially reveals Sonet's interior and exterior design sketches

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 04:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Kia Sonet was showcased as a concept for the very first time at the Auto Expo 2020.
Sonet SUV from Kia will make its world debut on August 7 and will be launched most likely in September. Its exterior features very distinctive and dynamic design lines.
1/5Sonet SUV from Kia will make its world debut on August 7 and will be launched most likely in September. Its exterior features very distinctive and dynamic design lines.
Sonet gets Kia’s distinctive design DNA integrating the brand’s signature styling traits such as the iconic tiger nose grille with a 3D stepwell geometric grille mesh, giving it a bolder presence.
2/5Sonet gets Kia’s distinctive design DNA integrating the brand’s signature styling traits such as the iconic tiger nose grille with a 3D stepwell geometric grille mesh, giving it a bolder presence.
On the inside, the Sonet promises a very modern and feature packed cabin with a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a good looking, minimalist center console that offers access to its features.
3/5On the inside, the Sonet promises a very modern and feature packed cabin with a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a good looking, minimalist center console that offers access to its features.
Taking center stage on the dashboard will be its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies.
4/5Taking center stage on the dashboard will be its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies.
When launched, Kia Sonet will rub shoulders with other compact SUVs in the segment such as Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
5/5When launched, Kia Sonet will rub shoulders with other compact SUVs in the segment such as Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue