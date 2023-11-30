Kia Sonet facelift SUV to break cover on this date. What to expect

Kia is all set to take covers off the facelift version of its sub-compact SUV Sonet next month. After the launch of the Seltos facelift earlier this year, the Korean auto giant will now introduce the 2024 Sonet SUV which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue among others. While the Kia Sonet facelift SUV will be officially unveiled on December 14, the price announcement is expected to take place early next year. Sonet was first launched in India back in 2020 and this will be its first major facelift since India debut.

Kia Sonet facelift SUV was earlier leaked through social media offering a clear idea about the changes the model will undergo in its new avatar. The exterior of the 2024Kia Sonet is unlikely to be too different from its predecessor. Unlike the new Seltos, launched in July this year, Kia has kept the changes small and simple for the Sonet facelift version. These include a redesigned front bumper and headlight cluster with tweaked LED DRL units. At the rear, the taillight units have also been redesigned and will come with a connected LED lightbar too. The design of the alloy wheels will also see changes.

Unlike the exterior, Kia Sonet facelift will come with bigger changes inside the cabin. Some of these changes will be borrowed from the 2023 Seltos SUV. Kia is expected to offer a redesigned dashboard with new screen and centre console. The Sonet is expected to come with the same touchscreen unit and digital driver display that Kia uses in models like Seltos and Carens. The switches for climate control and other features are likely to be touch-based like seen on all new Kia models. The carmaker is also likely to offer new dual-tone interior theme with updated upholstery as well.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Kia Sonet ₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia Carnival 2023 ₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Sorento ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Kia Sportage Prices are currently unavailable View Details Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also watch: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift SUV first drive review

Under the hood, Kia is expected to continue with three engine options for the 2024 Sonet SUV. These include the 1.2-litre petrol engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission unit. It can generate 83 hp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox. This unit can churn out 120 hp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. In diesel, Kia offers a 1.5-litre unit which comes mated to either an iMT gearbox or an automatic transmission unit. The engine is capable of offering 116 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: