Kia India commences receiving bookings for Carens MPV from today: Details here

Kia Carens MPV is available for booking at an amount of 25,000 in Kia India dealerships and on the automaker's website as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 06:02 PM
Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.
Kia India on Friday has started receiving bookings for its upcoming premium MPV CVarens that will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki XL6, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta. The premium MPV is available for bookings at an amount of 25,000 through the Kia India website and dealerships across the country.

(Also Read: Kia Carens MPV trim details revealed: All you need to know)

Kia India claims that the all-new Kia Carens comes designed as a premium SUV and carries the practicality of an MPV. The MPV comes with a design that is unlike the other three Kia models available in India - Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

The Kia Carens MPV will be available in a total of eight colour options - Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

The Kia Carens MPV ditches the traditional tiger-nose front grille. Instead, it gets a completely different looking front fascia with sleek LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The MPV gets a sleek chrome trim as humanity line running between the headlamps. The front bumper and large air intake grille get three-stack vertically positioned fog lamps and a chrome accent as well.

Moving to the side profile, the MPV gets sporty alloy wheels and a fluid look that enhances the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle. At the rear, it gets sleek LED taillights and an LED strip.

Inside the cabin, Kia Carens MPV gets a premium feel through the layout and the features. It gets a digital instrument cluster, a large digital infotainment display. The seat and upholstery materials appear premium and the three-row seating layout offers ample space and comfort to the occupants.

On the safety front, the MPV comes equipped with six airbags as standard across all trims along with nine additional safety features under the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package. This includes ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist.

Powertrain options for the Kia Carens MPV include three different engines - 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre TGDi Smartstream petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit. Transmission options for this Kia MPV include a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 06:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Carens Kia Carens MPV
