Kia EV9 SUV, showcased as concept at Auto Expo, teased ahead of March 15 debut

Korean auto giant Kia is getting ready to launch the EV9 electric SUV, its second electric car globally. The EV9, which was showcased in its concept form earlier this year during the Auto Expo in January, has now been teased by the carmaker in its production form. The EV9 will be the new flagship electric car from Kia when launched. The India- centric EV will be unveiled in its production form on March 15. It is expected to go into production later this year and hit the market by 2024.

The electric SUV was earlier spotted testing in its production form. The new teaser also confirms that the EV9 is likely to retain most of the styling elements it had in its concept form, including the flashy L-shaped DRLs and the pixel LED lights on the grille at the front.

From the sides, the Kia EV9 will retain its boxy features. It will be offered with flush door handles. The teaser does not offer a look at the alloy wheels. However, according to reports, the EV9 will stand on 21-inch alloy wheels while the lower trims will have either 19 or 20-inch wheels. At the rear, Kia EV9 will retain the vertical LED taillights and the small LED light bar on the tailgate.

The EV9 is based on the Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which also underpins other EVs from the group like Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Watch: Kia unveils EV9 Concept electric vehicle at Auto Expo

Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV is expected to have a per-charge range of over 540 kms. Being a flagship, it is also expected to support fast charging which would allow for up to 100 kms of range to be added in around six minutes. Kia is expected to offer the EV9 with multiple batter options.

Based on trims, the EV9 is expected to offer between 200 hp and 400 hp of power. The torque figures are likely to be in the range between 338 Nm and 652 Nm. The top trim of Kia EV9 will also be significantly quicker with a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds. The other trims have a 0 to 100 kmph of anywhere between six seconds and 8.9 seconds.

