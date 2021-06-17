It was quite a sight in Geneva on Wednesday when two of the world's most powerful state heads arrived for a summit. US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived at the summit venue in their respective motorcades. Each of the two leaders was being driven to the site in their own bulletproof and bombproof presidential limousine.

The vehicles used for ferrying the state heads always come as special ones, packed with a host of luxurious and classified features, high-end gadgets and technologies. Biden and Putin are no different.

Biden uses a $1.5 million Cadillac limousine called Beast. Putin on the other hand rides an Aurus Senat limousine that is equally well capable.

What is special about Joe Biden's Cadillac limousine?

Joe Biden arrives at Geneva Airport Cointrin after the US - Russia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS)

US president Biden's Cadillac limousine comes as a fort on wheels. It gets night vision cameras, tear gas cannons, a state-of-the-art communication system, a secure oxygen system, an automatic fire extinguishing system, smoke screen president's own blood supply in case of an emergency.

Beast’s chassis has been developed by General Motors. It is made of steel while the body of the car is a combination of steel, aluminium, titanium, and ceramic. The 20,000 pound weighing Beast gets 8-inches of thick armour that makes it impenetrable for bullets and explosives as well.

The three-inch thick windows get five-layer glasses and polycarbonate ensuring protection against armour piercing bullets. The doors of the limousine weigh as much as a Boeing 757 aircraft's doors. The bodywork carries 5-inch thick military-grade armour.

The car runs on kevlar reinforced pneumatic run-flat tyres allowing the vehicle to run even if the tyres are deflated. It also protects the tyres from shreds and puncture. The doors get 100% sealing on doors to protect the occupants from any chemical or biological attack.

The fuel tank of this vehicle is armour-plated and coated with special foam to prevent it from exploding in case of a direct hit. The rear compartment of Beast is separate from driver compartment through a glass shield and has a seating capacity for five occupants including the president. Only the president can lower the partition with a flick of a switch.

The president can communicate with anyone anywhere in the world from the secure communication system onboard the vehicle. It is similar to the Oval office and Airforce One's communication system. It has a direct communication channel with the US vice president and Pentagon as well.

The limo is powered by a 5.0-litre diesel engine. Power and torque output of the engine is unknown, but reports suggest it offers 3 kmpl of mileage.

What is special about Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat limousine?

Nami, the Russian luxury car brand, was founded in the early 20th century.

Russian president's Aurus Senat limo is manufactured by Russian luxury car brand NAMI. Measured at 21.7 feet long and weighing 14,330 pounds, Aurus Senat gets power from a 4.4-litre V8 engine combined with a hybrid powertrain system.

The engine churns out 598 hp of power. NAMI is currently working on a more powerful Senat with a 6.6-litre V12 engine, capable of pumping out 857 hp of power. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The Aurus Senat is claimed to be able to protect the Russian president even if it is submerged completely underwater. There is a civilian version of this car under development that will cost the buyers $245,000.

Being the state limousine of Russia, the specifications of the car has not been disclosed. But, it comes as equally capable as the Beast. The car gets a bomb proof and bulletproof system. Also, there are a host of defensive system onboard the limo.