Jeep Wrangler Rubicon sold out in India

FCA India has announced on Tuesday that the first batch of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon which was allotted for the Indian market has already been sold out with in two weeks of introduction.

The SUV was launched in the first week of March at a price of ₹68.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It is being brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Toledo, Ohio.

(Also Read: Coronavirus: FCA India allows 50 percent staff in Mumbai, Pune to work from home)

While the company currently sells the SUV in both three-door and five-door versions, only the latter has been reserved for the Indian market.

In terms of mechaniclals, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine which churns out 265 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. The engine comes teamed-up with an 8-speed automatic transmission which delivers power to the RockTrac 4×4 all-wheel-drive.

While the Jeep Wrangler is already one of the most capable SUVs in the world today. The Rubicon only ups the ante thanks to its full-time torque management, a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 4-low-range gear ratio as well as electronically controlled sway bars which allow for electronically lockable differentials and wheel articulation. Its transmission also gets a low-ratio crawl mode which amplifies its potential to climb steep inclines.

In comparison to the standard Jeep Wrangler, the Rubicon also gets an improved ground clearance and better ramp over and departure angles. Also, it gets a longer list of feature which make it more safer, convenient and comfortable. Some of its main highlights include trailer sway control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, park assist, rear back-up camera, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Management System), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and much more.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets its name from the famous 'Rubicon Trail' which is situated near Lake Tahoe in California, USA. This trail is famous for providing a highly demanding 4x4 off-roading experience.















