Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: Price, features and all other details

Jeep recently launched the highly capable Wrangler Rubicon SUV at ₹68.94 lakh (ex showroom, pan India) in a bid to make inroads in the premium SUV segment. Boasting of extreme off-road capabilities, the Rubicon - the more capable version of Wrangler Unlimited - is being touted as an SUV that also offers plush comfort on the inside. Deliveries will commence from March 15.

Much like all Wranglers, the Rubicon is Trail rated which means it can tackle multiple road conditions with considerable ease. Jeep says this is made possible by five key factors - traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation and water fording. The SUV measures 4,822 in length, 1,894 mm in width, is 1,848 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,008 mm. It also gets a ground clearance of 217 mm.

The Rubicon is powered by the same 4-cylinder, in-line 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that does duty inside the Wrangler Unlimited. It produces peak power of 268 hp with max torque of 400 Nm. Transmission is handled by an eight-speed automatic unit. The 4x4 drive unit helps the Rubicon go off the beaten path with ease and the SUV benefits from 4H Auto – Torque on demand 4H Part time – 50% front and rear distribution. The entire frame sits on 17-inch aluminium alloys.

In terms of safety, the Rubicon and Unlimited are both similarly packed and feature driver and front passenger airbags, supplementary front seat mounted side airbags, Parksense - rear park assist system and ParkView - rear back-up camera. The other safety features include Trailer Sway Control, Electronic Stability Control, ABS, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), among others.

When not tackling challenging terrain, the Rubicon stands rugged as well and gets body-coloured front grille, black fender flares, hood decal and rock rails. The front fascia gets LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and LED DRLs. The front and rear bumpers are styled with silver bazels while there are rear fog lamps on offer as well. On the inside, the SUV gets leather-trimmed seats with Jeep logo, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, soft touch premium leather finish dashboard, ambient LED lighting, 7-inch driver infortmation display and sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors. An 8.4-inch infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto support. An Alpine Audio 9-speaker set up and steering mounted controls are some of the other feature highlights inside the Rubicon's cabin.

Jeep has also equipped the Rubicon with a number of convenience features, a list that includes cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless 'enter and go', push button start and more.

The main objective behind bringing the Rubicon to Indian shores is to address the growing demand from enthusiastic buyers here for an SUV that is capable on roads and yet does not compromise on premium features. "Discerning Indian customers generally know what they want to purchase next and there are many who have waited to own the most recognised vehicle in the world," said Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India, in a press statement. "The Wrangler Rubicon has caught the attention of many such connoisseurs who know their Jeep well. We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader."