Jeep Wrangler 4xe dons rainbow colour for Detroit Pride Parade

Motor City Pride Parade in 2021 saw a Jeep Wrangler 4xe donning rainbow colour to lead the parade. The Wrangler donned a special livery signifying the colours of the LGBTQ community.

(Also Read: How electric 4x4 jeeps are transforming safaris in Africa's wild)

Besides the rainbow colour theme, the special Jeep Wrangler 4xe also had special messages wrapped around it. The messages of hope, acceptance and encouragement from Stellantis employees and Jeep brand social media fans and followers were there.

Talking about Jeep's participation, Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep North America, said that Motor City Pride is an important way for Stellantis and the Jeep brand to celebrate the company's diverse and inclusive work culture and to show its commitment to the diverse customers and communities.

"Over its 80-year history, the Jeep brand has led the way in freedom and authenticity, and we are proud to lead this year's parade with a specially wrapped Jeep Wrangler 4xe to show our continued longstanding support for Motor City Pride and the LGBTQ community," Morrison further said.

The rainbow-coloured Jeep Wrangler 4xe that led the pride parade in Detroit was accompanied by another Wrangler 4xe, a jeep Gladiator and a new Grand Cherokee L as well. All these vehicles also wore the pride colours for the parade.

The Jeep SUVs wore the seven colours of the LGBTQ community on their seven vertical slats of the front grille. The headlamp housings and bonnet too had colours painted. The side profiles of the Jeep Wrangler had the messages printed on them.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe comes as a plug-in hybrid or PHEV variant of the popular SUV. While the SUV wore the rainbow colours of the LGBTQ community to deliver a message of diversity and inclusiveness, it also pointed at greener mobility.