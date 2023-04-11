HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Meridian X & Upland Special Editions Launched, Priced From 33.41 Lakh

Jeep Meridian X & Upland Special Editions launched, priced from 33.41 lakh

Jeep India has launched the Meridian X and Upland Special Edition offerings in the country for the 2023 model year. The Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions are priced from 33.41 lakh, going up to 38.47 lakh for the top-spec version. All prices ex-showroom India. The final pricing will depend on the accessories that the buyer chooses.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 13:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is targeted at urban buyers looking at a lifestyle upgrade
The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is targeted at urban buyers looking at a lifestyle upgrade
The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is targeted at urban buyers looking at a lifestyle upgrade
The Jeep Meridian X Special Edition is targeted at urban buyers looking at a lifestyle upgrade

The Meridian special editions will be built in limited numbers and get styling enhancements and equipment upgrades based on customer demand. The new special edition models will sport two new colours - Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue.

On the styling front, the Jeep Meridian X and Upland are aimed at different sets of customers. The Meridian X is for more lifestyle-oriented urban customers. The special edition offering gets body-coloured lowers, a grey roof, alloy wheels and grey pockets. There are additions to the exterior as well including side moulding, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
| Electric | Automatic
₹30 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Jeep launches new edition of Compass and Meridian SUVs: What's different?

Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian Upland Special Edition targets more outdoorsy customers who like a sense of adventure. Upgrades include a roof carrier and side steps, splash guards, a boot organiser, sunshades, cargo mats, a tyre inflator, and a specially designed hood decal. The Jeep Meridian Special Edition offerings will sport the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch screen, while the content on these screens will be available at a 50 per cent selling price.

The Jeep Meridian Upland is more adventure-oriented and targets customers that are more outdoorsy
The Jeep Meridian Upland is more adventure-oriented and targets customers that are more outdoorsy
The Jeep Meridian Upland is more adventure-oriented and targets customers that are more outdoorsy
The Jeep Meridian Upland is more adventure-oriented and targets customers that are more outdoorsy

Commenting on the launch, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand India, said, "We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."

Powertrain options remain the same with the Meridian getting only the 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Both options are available with the Limited and Limited (O) variants. Power is sent to all four wheels on the top trims with 4x4 available. Jeep says the SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 10.8 seconds with a top speed of 198 kmph.

Jeep customers get three years of comprehensive warranty, express service packages starting at 90 minutes, as well as the Jeep Courtesy Edge and customer contract programs for an enhanced ownership experience. Bookings for the new Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions are now open at dealerships.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian Special Editions Jeep Meridian X Jeep Meridian Upland Jeep India Jeep
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city