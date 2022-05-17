HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Meridian Three Row Suv India Launch On May 19

Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19

Jeep Meridian will be launched in the Indian market on May 19.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 01:01 PM
The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian will be launched in the Indian market on May 19. The three-row SUV has already been introduced and will finally go on sale in the country later this week.

The company has already initiated pre-bookings for the car at a token amount of 50,000. The car can be booked at any of the authorised Jeep dealerships or online at the company's official website. Also, the production of the model has already started at the company's Ranjangaon plant.

The Meridian will be based on the Jeep Compass' platform, however, will feature several extensive upgrades to accommodate the additional seats. In terms of dimensions, the Meridian spans 41mm wider and 48mm taller than the Compass. Also, it has a larger wheelbase than the Compass by 146 mm.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Meridian
1998 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 26 to 32 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass Seven-seater (low-d) (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Compass Seven-seater (low-d)
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

(Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here)

On the outside, the Meridian features a completely new design and body panels that take inspiration from the company's Grand Cherokee SUV. Inside, the SUV will be offered with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.1-inch touchscreen system featuring a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will also be other features such as wireless charging, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera and selectable drive modes. The car will also feature a powered tailgate function.

Under the hood, there will be a 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine which will be borrowed from the Jeep Compass. The transmission option will include either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic unit.

(Also Read: 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at 50,000)

The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between 25 lakh to 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Meridian Meridian SUV Jeep India Meridian launch
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19
Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19
Ahead of Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
Ahead of Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
Mahindra Scorpio old vs new: What will change, what won't
Mahindra Scorpio old vs new: What will change, what won't
Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city