Jeep Meridian three-row SUV India launch on May 19

Jeep Meridian will be launched in the Indian market on May 19. The three-row SUV has already been introduced and will finally go on sale in the country later this week.

The company has already initiated pre-bookings for the car at a token amount of ₹50,000. The car can be booked at any of the authorised Jeep dealerships or online at the company's official website. Also, the production of the model has already started at the company's Ranjangaon plant.

The Meridian will be based on the Jeep Compass' platform, however, will feature several extensive upgrades to accommodate the additional seats. In terms of dimensions, the Meridian spans 41mm wider and 48mm taller than the Compass. Also, it has a larger wheelbase than the Compass by 146 mm.

On the outside, the Meridian features a completely new design and body panels that take inspiration from the company's Grand Cherokee SUV. Inside, the SUV will be offered with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 10.1-inch touchscreen system featuring a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will also be other features such as wireless charging, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera and selectable drive modes. The car will also feature a powered tailgate function.

Under the hood, there will be a 170hp, 350Nm, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbo-diesel engine which will be borrowed from the Jeep Compass. The transmission option will include either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic unit.

The Jeep Meridian is expected to fall in the price range between ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh (ex-showroom).

