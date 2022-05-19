Jeep Meridian, rival to Fortuner, to launch today: Live and latest updates
- Jeep Meridian three-row SUV aims to offer premium cabin with hard-core off-road capabilities. Meridian will take on Toyota Fortuner as its key rival and aim to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour.
Jeep India is back with yet another SUV, the 2022 Meridian, which aims to disrupt the three-row mid-size premium category. Often considered as larger sibling of Jeep's popular five-seater SUV Compass, Meridian aims to carve its own identity among some of its segment stalwarts like Toyota Fortuner. Manufactured at Jeep India's facility in Ranjangaon, the Meridian is looking to emulate the success of the Compass that was launched in 2017. Besides the Fortuner, the new Jeep Meridian will also take on the likes of MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 SUVs.
Jeep clarifies why India needs a new three-row SUV
It has been a while since Ford Motor wrapped up its business in India for good, taking out one of the major players in the segment. The void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, is something Jeep would like to capture, and grow, to put up some challenge to the segment leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep says there is a clear preference towards SUV body type which should help the cause of Meridian. The 2022 Meridian three-row SUV should make Jeep's India lineup look more complete along with its popular two-row five-seater SUV Compass.