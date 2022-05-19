HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Meridian, Rival To Fortuner, To Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

Jeep Meridian, rival to Fortuner, to launch today: Live and latest updates

  • Jeep Meridian three-row SUV aims to offer premium cabin with hard-core off-road capabilities. Meridian will take on Toyota Fortuner as its key rival and aim to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 07:50 AM
Jeep Meridian is a capable entrant in the large SUV segment and will try to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV.
Jeep Meridian is a capable entrant in the large SUV segment and will try to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV.
Jeep Meridian is a capable entrant in the large SUV segment and will try to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV.
Jeep Meridian is a capable entrant in the large SUV segment and will try to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour SUV.

Jeep India is back with yet another SUV, the 2022 Meridian, which aims to disrupt the three-row mid-size premium category. Often considered as larger sibling of Jeep's popular five-seater SUV Compass, Meridian aims to carve its own identity among some of its segment stalwarts like Toyota Fortuner. Manufactured at Jeep India's facility in Ranjangaon, the Meridian is looking to emulate the success of the Compass that was launched in 2017. Besides the Fortuner, the new Jeep Meridian will also take on the likes of MG Gloster and Mahindra Alturas G4 SUVs.

19 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Jeep clarifies why India needs a new three-row SUV

It has been a while since Ford Motor wrapped up its business in India for good, taking out one of the major players in the segment. The void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, is something Jeep would like to capture, and grow, to put up some challenge to the segment leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep says there is a clear preference towards SUV body type which should help the cause of Meridian. The 2022 Meridian three-row SUV should make Jeep's India lineup look more complete along with its popular two-row five-seater SUV Compass.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Jeep Meridian
1998 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 26 to 32 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Recommended For You
View All
First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 07:50 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian 2022 Meridian Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Jeep India Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Toyota Motor Endeavour Ford Endeavour Ford India

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

No money to buy petrol, this country asks citizen not to wait in line at pumps
No money to buy petrol, this country asks citizen not to wait in line at pumps
Land Rover Defender 130 eight-seater SUV teased
Land Rover Defender 130 eight-seater SUV teased
Lexus teases new RX, debut on June 1
Lexus teases new RX, debut on June 1
Hyundai, Kia to invest $16.5 billion to boost production of electric vehicles
Hyundai, Kia to invest $16.5 billion to boost production of electric vehicles
JK Tyre launches four new tyres in off-road segment
JK Tyre launches four new tyres in off-road segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city