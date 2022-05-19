Jeep Meridian, rival to Fortuner, to launch today: Live and latest updates

Jeep clarifies why India needs a new three-row SUV

It has been a while since Ford Motor wrapped up its business in India for good, taking out one of the major players in the segment. The void left by Ford Endeavour SUV, is something Jeep would like to capture, and grow, to put up some challenge to the segment leader Toyota Fortuner. Jeep says there is a clear preference towards SUV body type which should help the cause of Meridian. The 2022 Meridian three-row SUV should make Jeep's India lineup look more complete along with its popular two-row five-seater SUV Compass.