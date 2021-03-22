Jeep has unveiled the Wrangler for the future - an electric avatar of the iconic off-roader at the Easter Jeep Safari 2021. The concept, named Jeep Magneto is an all-electric concept car based on the Wrangler that hides a single electric motor under the hood capable of delivering performance on par with the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine used on the standard model.

The 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine is capable of developing an output of 293 hp of maximum power and 370 nm of maximum torque and allows the SUV to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in under 7 seconds. However, the key highlight is that the 100% electric powertrain has been paired with a traditional 6-speed manual gearbox and a clutch that works the same way as that paired with an internal combustion powertrain.

If this is not enough, the energy recovery system during deceleration, like that of a typical single-ratio transmission of an electric vehicle, is available with the Magneto SUVs.

The US carmaker claims that the new engine would be capable of emulating the character of the V6, with a negligible difference between the two in use. Power comes from four batteries installed around the off-road chassis for optimal weight distribution. These offer a combined capacity of 70 kWh and feature 800V hardware for fast charging.

Each battery has been installed inside a waterproof casing so as not to impact the off-road abilities of the Wrangler electric, which is capable of diving in water up to 30-inches deep. Unfortunately, Jeep has not reported a range for its Magneto concept but is expected to be around 354 km on single charge.

The Jeep Magneto SUV concept features a two-tone bodywork in bright blue and white and features a few bespoke styling elements including the redesigned tailgate, a performance-inspired bonnet and upgraded lights. The off-road upgrades featured on this model include a 5cm lift kit, 17-inch wheels, a roll cage and sturdy front winch bumpers.

The four new concept cars showcased by Jeep at the Easter Jeep Safari this year.





Besides the Jeep Magneto, the carmaker also showcased three more SUVs at the Easter Jeep Safari this year. The Jeep Red Bare Gladiator concept is a four-door pickup It is powered by a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 engine with 260 horsepower and 599 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Jeepster Beach is a tribute to the carmaker’s second-generation Jeepster Commando. It has a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can churn out 340 horsepower and 500Nm of torque. The third one, Jeep Orange Peelz, pays homage to those who love a customised Jeep with a 3.6-litre V6 engine.