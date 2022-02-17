Jaguar Land Rover ties up with Nvidia to develop software for SUVs

Jaguar Land Rover has joined hand with Nvidia, an artificial intelligence company based in Silicon Valley, on Wednesday to develop software for its SUVs launching in 2025 and later. The 'multi-year strategic partnership' aims to develop next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers.

Jaguar Land Rover said that starting in 2025, all Jaguar and Land Rover SUVs will be built on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform. This will include a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving, parking systems as well as driver assistance systems. The system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

Jaguar Land Rover also plans to use Nvidia technology to power simulations used to train autonomous vehicles. It will use in-house developed data centre solutions with Nvidia DGX for training AI models and Drive Sim software built on Nvidia Omniverse. Jaguar Land Rover’s software-defined features and its end-to-end verification and validation architecture will enable the delivery of innovative assisted and automated driving services throughout the life of the vehicle via over-the-air software updates.

Thierry Bollore, Chief Executive Officer at Jaguar Land Rover, said, “Collaboration and knowledge-sharing with industry leader Nvidia is essential to realising our Reimagine strategy, setting new benchmarks in quality, technology and sustainability. Jaguar Land Rover will become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning customers. Our long-term strategic partnership with Nvidia will unlock a world of potential for our future vehicles as the business continues its transformation into a truly global, digital powerhouse."

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO at Nvidia, said, “Next-generation cars will transform automotive into one of the largest and most advanced technology industries. Fleets of software-defined, programmable cars will offer new functionalities and services for the life of the vehicles. We are thrilled to partner with Jaguar Land Rover to reimagine the future of transportation and create the most advanced cars."

Nvidia has recently announced deals with several Chinese electric vehicle brands. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, has been struggling with rising costs and semiconductor shortages recently.

