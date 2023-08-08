HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Is Mahindra Planning A Modular Car Inspired By Transformer Movies? Here's What Anand Mahindra Revealed

Is Mahindra planning a modular car inspired by Transformer movies? Know more

Remember Transformer movies, where robots used to transform into exotic cars and vice versa? A Turkish automotive research and development company has built a prototype of a transformer car based on a BMW 3 Series sedan. Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra, who seems to be excited seeing the video has shared it online on his Twitter account.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A Turkish company has made a BMW Transformer car, which seems to have inspired Anand Mahindra to think about a similar project. (Image: Youtube/Modifiye Suç Değil Yaşam Tarzı)
A Turkish company has made a BMW Transformer car, which seems to have inspired Anand Mahindra to think about a similar project. (Image: Youtube/Modifiye Suç Değil Yaşam Tarzı)

The video shows a red BMW sedan slowly transforming into a robot, just like we all have seen in the Transformer movies. Anand Mahindra has tagged the automaker's senior vice president and head of automotive product development, R Veluswamy in his tweet and asked if Mahindra & Mahindra's R&D too can make something like that. This tweet has fuelled the speculation that Mahindra too can make a transforming car like the Turkish R&D company. “A real-life ‘transformer’ developed & showcased by a Turkish R&D company. We should be having such fun at our R&D too!" wrote Mahindra.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar EV Concept to debut on 15th August

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
₹ 42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
₹ 42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
₹ 43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The video doesn't reveal if the BMW car that transformed into a robot is capable of running on the road. However, with the transformation mechanism inside the car, it is unlikely to get the engine and other key components fitted into the vehicle. But the Turkish company Letron which has built the vehicle, claims that the BMW car is fully driveable. The company has christened the car as Letron BMW E92 Real Transformers.

In another video published on Youtube, the same car is shown driving slowly. While transforming into a robot, the side panels and roof panels gradually go out and make the silhouette of a giant robot. The head of the robot comes out from a retractable part of the hood of the car. The video also reveals that the hand and fingers of the robot are movable.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.