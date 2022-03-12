India-made Maruti Celerio launched in South Africa

The Maruti Celerio exported overseas remains nearly identical to the unit sold in the domestic market.

After the introduction of the new-gen Maruti Celerio in the Indian market in late 2021, the car has now made its way to the South African car market. The budget hatchback is made and exported from Maruti Suzuki's production hub in the country.

The model exported overseas remains nearly identical to the unit sold in the domestic market.

It was introduced in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the pricing extends up to ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also touted as the company's most fuel-efficient car with a certified mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

The international-spec model draws its power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is rated to produce 66bhp of maximum power and 89Nm peak torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Some of the key features inside the car include the use of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors, a push start/stop button, a rear wiper, and more. The seven-inch SmartPlay Studio on the car supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Seats and upholstery materials are basic though. For safety, the car uses dual airbags, ABS with EBD, first-in-segment Hill Hold Assist.

In the domestic market, it has several rivals in the form of Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

