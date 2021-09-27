India-bound Jeep Grand Cherokee to break cover with plug-in version this week

Jeep is all set to drive in the updated version of its Grand Cherokee SUV this week. The US-based carmaker has confirmed that the 2021 model of the Grand Cherokee will break cover on Wednesday (September 29).

The next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will go into the fifth generation of the model, promises to be the carmaker's best offering until now as far as off-road capability is concerned.

What is more interesting is that Jeep will drive in the Grand Cherokee with a plug-in hybrid version as well, which will be its first.

In January this year, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L was introduced in the United States. The new generation Grand Cherokee will share design elements with that model to a large extent. There could be subtle differences in the wheelbase with which the Grand Cherokee L is offered with.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to offered with a five-seat layout spread across two rows. The dashboard is likely to be dominated by a large 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and an even bigger 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that can generate an output of 290 bhp and 352 Nm of peak torque, and a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that can produce 357 bhp and 529 Nm of torque. The engines are expected to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. These are the same engine options offered with the Grand Cherokee L as well. The 4xe plug-in hybrid variant is likely to share the same powertrain as the Wrangler 4xe, which can generate an output of 375 horsepower and 637 Nm of peak torque.

Jeep has been spotted testing a three-row SUV in India, which is reportedly the recently launched Commander. However, Grand Cherokee may take a bit more time to hit the Indian shores. According to reports, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is expected to hit the Indian markets some time in 2022. Jeep is likely import the Grand Cherokee via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, just like the Wrangler, which means it could be locally assembled in India.