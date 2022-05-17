HT Auto
India-bound BMW 3 Series leaked on internet ahead of official debut

The new BMW 3 Series will also launch in India either later this year or early 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 03:36 PM
The updated BMW 3 Series sedan is also expected to come with significant software upgrades.
BMW is gearing up for the introduction of the new-gen 3 Series which will make its official debut soon. However, the model has already leaked online ahead of its global premiere, revealing new exterior details. 

In the newly leaked images, the new 3 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) can be seen featuring a completely revamped headlamp cluster. Apart from this, the new car also gets a tweaked grille as well as a sportier bumper design that makes it stand out. While the changes to the rear profile remain limited, the car gets a new blacked-out diffuser on the lower bumper that makes it fairly sporty to look at. 

The revamped headlamp unit can be seen featuring a new signature which was previously seen on the i3 eDrive35L, the electric derivative of the 3 for the Chinese market. Along with the notable exterior updates, the interior of the updated sedan is also expected to get new updates. Though the interior look of the new BMW i3 from China is not available, the spy photos point to some significant upgrades. The latest from BMW is expected to get a big curved display similar to the iX. Spy shots also suggest that new steering will be featured in the vehicle.

The updated BMW 3 Series sedan is also expected to come with significant software upgrades. The sedan is gearing up for an official debut soon, within a few weeks or even days.

That said, the powertrain option will remain unchanged on the car. The will be launched first in the European market followed by its Chinese market debut. It will also launch in India either later this year or early 2023. 

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 03:33 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 3 Series BMW cars BMW cars India 2022 BMW 3 Series
