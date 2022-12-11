In pics: What's so special about this Mclaren headphone
The McLaren edition headphones are designed and built by premium British sound equipment maker Bowers & Wilkins.
Bowers & Wilkins has developed a special edition headphone celebrating its association with British supercar marquee McLaren.
The McLaren edition headphones are claimed to produce sound beats similar to exhaust notes of supercars.
The headphones come with bespoke 40 mm Carbon Cone drive units that work in conjunction with Bowers & Wilkins' Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to deliver 24-bit high-resolution sound quality from leading streaming services.
The McLaren edition Px8 headphone gets noise-cancellation technology.
The headphone claims to have six microphones to measure the output of each drive unit, react to ambient noise from the outside world, and provide outstanding voice clarity with enhanced noise suppression.
The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 McLaren Edition headphone is priced at $799.
