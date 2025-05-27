TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: Volkswagen Golf GTI gets an illuminated fascia. Here's what it looks like…
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
27 May 2025, 20:34 PM
The Golf GTI is now available in India for
₹
53 lakh, featuring a powerful 2.0-litre engine and a sporty design.
1/6
Volkswagen has introduced the Golf GTI in the Indian markets at an introductory
₹
53 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is a rather large one and looks unmistakably like a VW. What's different is the futuristic-looking connected LED DRL, which merges into and illuminates the VW emblem.
2/6
The front grille gets a honeycomb mesh pattern with five of the slots on either flank being LEDs which act as fog lamps. At the centre of the grille is placed the radar sensor. There is also a red accent line along the connected LED DRL, highlighting the sporty nature of the car.
3/6
The interior of the Golf GTI is spacious by hatchback standards. However the interior of the iconic car remains subtle. There are modern touches like a toggle type shifter, a floating touchscreen infotainment display, a customisable digital drivers display and a modern steering wheel with a minimal VW emblem.
4/6
The alloy wheels on offer are sized at 18 inches and wrapped around with low-profile tyres, The wheels have 5 spokes on the wheel. The rear bumper is complemented by a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts, highlighting the car's sporty look.
5/6
The workhorse inside the Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup sends about 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm to the front wheels.
6/6
The Golf GTI can very well qualify to be a daily driver car for the enthusiast. It gets about 380 litres of boot space and a close-to-negligible loading lip. In terms of dimensions, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is 4,289 mm in length, 1,789 mm in width, 1,471 mm in height and holds a wheelbase of 2,627 mm. The ground clearance of 136 mm is low for Indian roads.
First Published Date:
27 May 2025, 20:34 PM IST
