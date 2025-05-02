Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings to open on May 5 ahead of launch this month

Volkswagen is bringing the iconic Golf GTI to the Indian market, and the company has announced that pre-bookings will commence from May 5, 2025. The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 arrives hot after the launch of the Tiguan R-Line in India. Much like the latter, the performance hatchback will be a full import and will be sold in limited quantities.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will arrive in India as a full import and will be available in limited quantities with pre-bookings set to open only online.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Pre-Bookings To Open On May 5

Pre-bookings for the new Golf GTI will open exclusively online on Volkswagen India’s website for a limited duration. Meanwhile, deliveries are set to commence from June 2025 onwards. The launch is expected to take place later this month. That’s also when we’ll be driving the hot hatch.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will get the iconic tartan seats along with the upmarket interior

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “The Golf GTI is revered as one of the most iconic cars globally, and we are truly proud to offer customers in India the opportunity to own a piece of Volkswagen’s performance legacy. It’s a car that blends everyday usability with a turbocharged driving experience - perfect for discerning enthusiasts who appreciate precision engineering designed to deliver thrilling performance. It’s an embodiment of German engineering at its finest."

Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications

The latest generation Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 is all set to be offered in India officially for the first time. The hatchback comes with a rich motorsport history and a strong legacy, promising stellar driving performance and driving dynamics. Powering the model is a familiar 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The hot hatchback is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds with a top speed electronically restricted to 250 kmph.

The Golf GTI is likely to be priced around the ₹ 50 lakh mark

Volkswagen has confirmed how many units of the Golf GTI will be making their way to the Indian market. Expect the model to arrive in limited numbers, ensuring exclusivity for its buyers. There’s no word on the pricing yet, but expect the new VW Golf GTI to command around ₹50 lakh when it arrives.

