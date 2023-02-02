In pics: Range Rover Velar facelift luxury SUV is more than what meets eye
Range Rover Velar facelift comes retaining the signature silhouette of the SUV but sports a host of subtle design and feature updates.
Range Rover Velar facelift comes wearing subtle changes across the exterior.
The overall front fascia comes with a bold and planted look that ensures a strong road presence.
Range Rover Velar facelift's front grille has been updated discreetly adding sportiness to the SUV.
Range Rover Velar facelift gets a jewel-like LED daytime running light.
At the side profile, the car majorly remains unchanged.
The SUV gets sporty alloy wheels.
Range Rover Velar facelift gets a revamped rear bumper, while the rest of the rear remains unchanged.
The steering wheel, centre console gets golden trims adding more style to the cabin.
The 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a driver-centric alignment and host of connectivity options.
On the powertrain front, its hybrid version gets upgraded battery pack that ensures better range.
First Published Date: 02 Feb 2023, 10:23 AM IST
