In pics: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept can read your mind 4 Photos . Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 02:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4Mercedes-Benz unveiled its concept vehicle at the IAA Munich Show, the Vision AVTR. It was first showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. The design of the car which is beyond imagination also comes packed with futuristic technology. 2/4Mercedes-Benz has created this concept car in collaboration with Disney and it takes inspiration from the movie popular sci-fi movie, Avatar. However, the name AVTR stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation. Vision AVTR has got 33 bionic flaps at its rear that can communicate with other cars, using natural flowing movements. The concept car in its stretched single-bow design is also environmental-friendly as the automaker has incorporated sustainable materials for its creation. 3/4What sets this concept vehicle apart from others is its digital dashboard, sans steering wheel, that features multiple dots of light, each associated with different functions that can be ordered to the car. The technology will work when the user focuses his or her mind on a particular dot of light. The BCI unit will sense that and issue the appropriate command to the car's system. 4/4The VISION AVTR's boasts a multifunctional control element in the centre console. By placing the hand on the control, a user can bring the interior to life. The vehicle will recognise the user by their heart rate. By simply raising the hand will project a menu selection onto the palm of the hand, allowing the user to intuitively choose between different functionalities.