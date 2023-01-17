In pics: Meet Lamborghini's new flagship, Aventador replacing supercar
Lamborghini Aventador replacing supercar is slated to debut in March 2023.
Lamboghini is working on its new flagship that will replace the Aventador once it launches.
The new Lamborghini comes with a front profile that is simialar to the Sian FKP 37.
The Lamborghini Aventdaor replacing supercar gets signature hexagonal-shaped dual exhausts mounted-higher at the rear profile, right above the aggressive and sculpted difuser.
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
The patent images revealing the car shows the upcoming Lamborghini will be as suave and sleek as the other models from the brand.
The new model will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a highly powerful V12 internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery pack.
The new Lamborghini flagship is slated to debut in March this year.
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 17:25 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS