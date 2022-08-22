HT Auto
In pics: McLaren Solus GT hits track straight from a video game

McLaren Solus GT is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds at a top speed of 320 kmph.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 13:14 PM
McLaren Solus GT is capable of running at a top speed of 320 kmph.
The hypercar is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds.
McLaren Solus GT churns out 841 hp of peak power and 650 Nm of peak torque.
The hypercar gets power from a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine.
McLaren Solus GT has been influenced by the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept.
First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 13:14 PM IST
