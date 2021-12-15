In pics: Luxury electric vehicles launched in India in 2021 11 Photos . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 01:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/11Luxury automotive brands have been in top gear to drive in electric vehicles in India and while the segment is a niche within a niche EV sphere in the country, the traction for these imported cars has been quite strong. Take a look at some of the luxury EVs available in India currently. (Bloomberg) 2/11Jaguar I-Pace was launched in India in March of 2021 at a starting price point of ₹1.06 crore (ex showroom). Available in three variants - S, SE and HSE, the I-Pace has been a solid performer in the EV space the world over. 3/11The I-PACE is equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, It produces 395 hp and 696 Nm torque. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. 4/11Audi flew off the electric block in July with the launch of its e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55. Prices start at around ₹1 crore (ex showroom). Both e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have dual electric motor delivering 402 hp of power and 664 Nm of torque. The e-tron 50 offers 308 hp and has 540 Nm of torque. 5/11The e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 feature 95kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Audi e-tron 50 gets a 71kWh battery pack at its core. 6/11Audi further diversified its EV range in India with the launch of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT (in red). 7/11BMW became the newest luxury OEM to drive in an EV. And first off the block is its flagship electric SUV called iX. Priced at ₹1.16 crore, the BMW iX has two electric motors and puts out 326 hp and offers 630 Nm of torque. 8/11The BMW iX can hit 100 kmph in 6,.1 seconds and has a 425 km WLTP range. 9/11Mercedes was the first to drive in a luxury EV to India with the EQC enjoying early advantage. The EQC made its India debut in October of 2020 and was priced at just under ₹1 crore at the time. It has two electric motors and puts out 402 hp and offers 760 Nm of torque. The range is around 450 kms per charge. 10/112021 has the potential for more excitement with Volvo XC40 Recharge set to make India debut. XC40 gets a 78 kWh battery pack and is expected to have a range of 400 kilometres. 11/11The new BMW i4 eDrive40 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, with 335 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque.