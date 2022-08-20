In pics: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV breaks cover
The all-new Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that generates 666 hp of power and 850 Nm of torque.
Lamborghini has unveiled its much-awaited Urus Performante SUV which promises to raise the bar of the already popular Lamborghini Urus in terms of sportiness and performance. Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the Lamborghini Urus Performante is not only suitable for road but for every environment.
The new Lamborghini Urus Performante is lightweight and offers an aerodynamic design for sportier driving dynamics. The new SUV's weight has been reduced by 47 kg. Lamborghini informs that new steel springs lower the Performante’s chassis by 20 mm. The wheel track of the super SUV is broader by 16 millimetres.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV gets deep cuts in the hood lines down to the new front bumper. The bonnet of the car is much more prominent and it also includes air outlets which have been forged from lightweight carbon fibre. The front air-intakes deliver increased engine cooling.
The design of the rear spoiler of the Lamborghini Urus Performante comes with carbon fibre fins and it is inspired by the Aventador SVJ. It also contributes to the increased downforce of the SUV by 38 per cent. The lower rear bumper and diffuser are also made up of carbon fibre and it comes with a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante’s lowered stance is accented by its prominent front along with rear wing and bumper which increase the SUV's overall length by 25 mm.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante gets wider carbon fibre wheel arches. One can opt for either 22-inch or 23-inch lightweight wheels with titanium bolts specially developed Pirelli tyres.
The cockpit of the Lamborghini Urus Performante features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design. The dashboard offers a lever of the Urus’ central along with controls such as the start and stop button and drive modes selector. A new HMI graphic, with a dedicated design for the Urus Performante, features on both the centre console screen and in a large arc across the main display.
The new Lamborghini Urus Performante boasts the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which produces a power output of 666 hp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. It can sprint to 100 kmph from zero in 3.3 seconds and offers a top speed of 306 kmph.
First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 13:39 PM IST
