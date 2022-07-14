In pics: Honda ZR-V with e:HEV hybrid tech makes debut in Japan
Honda ZR-V SUV will be offered with AWD options in both hybrid and petrol models.
Honda introduced the new generation ZR-V compact SUV that offers same e:HEV hybrid powertrain as the one in Honda City that the Japanese automaker recently introduced in India.
The new Honda ZR-V comes with a sporty design. At the rear, the car comes with a thick bumper and a sleek roof line.
The front side of the new Honda ZR-V features a vertical grille and horizontally long headlights that offer the model a robust look. The front side of the new Honda ZR-V features a vertical grille and horizontally long headlights that offer the model a robust look. Honda will offer the ZR-V SUV with two powertrain options. Besides the standard 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol version mated to a CVT gearbox, the company will also offer the crossover with hybrid technology similar to the City e:HEV gets in India. The hybrid model of the ZR-V SUV will be the first Honda SUV to be equipped with a 2.0-litre direct injection engine that made its debut on the Civic e:HEV and the advanced 2-motor hybrid system (e-CVT).
The rear of the Honda ZR-V, sports a thick bumper and a sleek roof line.
The Honda ZR-V comes with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument panel on a dual-tone dashboard. The centre console of the SUV separates the driver's seat and the passenger seat.
First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 17:09 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda ZR-V
