In pics: Ferrari SP48 Unica breaks cover, likely to promise 340 kmph top speed
Ferrari SP48 could come with an interior that will draw influence from F8 Tributo, just like the exterior.
Despite being heavily influenced by Ferrari F8 Tributo, the Ferrari SP48 Unica comes highly distinctive.
Ferrari SP48 Unica gets a chiselled appearance at the exterior, with sleek headlamps incorporating slim LED lines, a revised front fascia and rear profile as well.
Ferrari SP48 Unica takes heavy inspiration from Ferrari F8 Tributo.
Removal of the rear window is the biggest visual change seen in the Ferrari SP48 Unica.
Ferrari SP48 Unica comes as an one-off model, continuing the Italian supercar marquee's tradition.
Ferrari SP48 Unica is expected to share same engine as the F8 Tributo.
First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 05:08 PM IST
