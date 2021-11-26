In pics: Check out BMW iX flagship electric SUV that is set for India debut 5 Photos . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 10:51 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5BMW India is readying itself to enter the EV space in the country's PV segment and first off the blocks would be the flagship iX SUV. This has been confirmed by company officials to news agency PTI. (REUTERS) 2/5Seen here is the BMW iX xDrive 50 parked earlier this month at the Auto Zurich Car Show in Zurich, Switzerland. (REUTERS) 3/5A BMW AG iX electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) is also on display at the ongoing Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea. (Bloomberg) 4/5A look at the cabin of the BMW AG iX electric sports utility vehicle. (Bloomberg) 5/5The BMW iX all-electric vehicle has a claimed range of around 425 kms, going up to 630 kms under ideal real world conditions. (REUTERS)