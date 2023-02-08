In pics: BMW X5 gets a performance boost

HT Auto
The new BMW X5 has received a plug-in hybrid powertrain enabling the car to run faster and churn out more power and torque than before.
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 14:23 PM
The 2023 BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes and a host of technology upgrades.
The 2023 BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes and a host of technology upgrades.
The front kidney grille has received a sculpted appearance, while the lower fascia too has been updated.
The front kidney grille has received a sculpted appearance, while the lower fascia too has been updated.
The headlamp comes more compact and 35 mm narrower than before.
The headlamp comes more compact and 35 mm narrower than before.
Rear profile gets rectangular exhausts with aluminium finish.
Rear profile gets rectangular exhausts with aluminium finish.
The LED taillight appears sharper and more stylish.
The LED taillight appears sharper and more stylish.
The cabin gets a curved display combining both the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster into one panel.
The cabin gets a curved display combining both the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster into one panel.
The car gets a hybrid powertrain, enabling it to churn out more power and torque, while acceleration too has been improved.
The car gets a hybrid powertrain, enabling it to churn out more power and torque, while acceleration too has been improved.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 14:23 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X5 luxury car
