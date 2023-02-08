In pics: BMW X5 gets a performance boost
The new BMW X5 has received a plug-in hybrid powertrain enabling the car to run faster and churn out more power and torque than before.
The 2023 BMW X5 comes with subtle design changes and a host of technology upgrades.
The front kidney grille has received a sculpted appearance, while the lower fascia too has been updated.
The headlamp comes more compact and 35 mm narrower than before.
Similar Products
Find more Cars
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹76.57 Lakhs - 1.12 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Rear profile gets rectangular exhausts with aluminium finish.
The LED taillight appears sharper and more stylish.
The cabin gets a curved display combining both the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster into one panel.
The car gets a hybrid powertrain, enabling it to churn out more power and torque, while acceleration too has been improved.
First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 14:23 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW X5 luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now