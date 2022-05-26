In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range
BMW i4 draws energy from a large 83.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with an electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels.
BMW India has launched the i4 all-electric sedan at an introductory starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes as the latest pure EV from the brand in India after the launch of iX late last year. The car is available in two variants - eDrive 40 and M50 xDrive.
The BMW i4 electric sedan is based on the automaker's CLAR architecture, and is the modified all-electric iteration of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The vehicle gets an imposing front grille in the signature kidney shape while the front fascia gets sleek corona LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Over at the rear, the BMW i4 gets sleek and fluid looking LED taillights along with a black accent at the lower bumper. It features sporty eye-catching alloy wheels along with a sleek blue accent running at the lower profile near the door sill.
Dimensionally, the BMW i4 electric sedan measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,852 mm in width, and 1,448 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.
On the inside, the BMW i4 gets a curved dual-screen display that consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The instrument cluster and infotainment screen on the BMW i4 are powered by BMW's latest Drive 8 user interface. The automaker offers OTA software updates for this digital infotainment system.
Other features inside the BMW i4 include wireless charging, automatic climate control, electronically powered front seats with cooling functionality, electric sunroof and a host of connected car features.
First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 01:48 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i4 BMW i4 electric sedan BMW India electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
