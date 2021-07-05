In pics: Audi e-tron electric SUV is ready to storm India's luxury EV segment 8 Photos . Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 11:35 AM IST HT Auto Desk Audi e-tron electric SUV comes with features such as progressive steering wheel, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system.Audi e-tron EV gets a spacious cabin, a slew of range-related enhancements and a comfortable drive experience. 1/8Audi is all set to launch its much awaited e-tron electric SUV in the country on July 22, alongside the stylish e-tron Sportback SUV. The company has already opened pre-bookings for both the EVs at a token amount of ₹5 lakh. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/8Audi is backing the design and performance capabilities of the e-tron SUVs. The e-tron weighs around 2.5 tonnes but still manages to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/8The Audi e-tron is powered by a 95kWh battery pack and has a range of up to 480 kilometres at best. An 11kW AC will take 8.5 hours to power the e-tron SUVs which are also capable of upto 150 kW DC charging. The vehicle features a flap which can be operated via a push button for charging. 4/8Audi e-tron's hood has a prominent form factor and is ornamented with Matrix LED headlights. The SUV features grey-glazed grille and integrated DRLs. The rear gets LED pattern lights and a silver skid plate at the bottom. (HT Auto) 5/8The alloy design of the e-tron is different and rather funky. Its large body coloured wheel arches give the e-tron a bit of heft and ability to tackle all road conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/8The cabin of the e-tron features well-appointed dashboard, a driver-oriented central console stack, soft-touch materials and a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen. There is also a second (8.6 inch) screen under the main unit to control operating HVAC. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/8Some of the functionalities can also be controlled via steering-mounted buttons. The buttons also help operate the large driver display behind the steering wheel. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 8/8Parking the Audi e-tron safely is an effortless task thanks to the multiple camera angles. Other features in the e-tron include include four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)