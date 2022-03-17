In pics: Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric station wagon breaks cover
The A6 Avant e-tron is based on Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which Audi is developing in partnership with Porsche and will be used first in the new Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron in 2023.
Audi has unveiled the all-electric station wagon A6 Avant e-tron, The Audi A6 Avant e-tron Concept is based on the new PPE platform developed with Porsche.
The A6 Avant e-tron can recharge enough to travel 300 kms in just 10 minutes of charging. It is possible due to the new PPE platform, which helps reduce charging time for EVs.
The A6 Avant e-tron measures 4,960mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,440mm in height. It gets a large single-frame grille, Digital Matrix LED headlights and 22-inch wheels.
It is expected to be powered by a twin engine with maximum output of 463 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The A6 Avant e-tron can also sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than 4 seconds.
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes
First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 08:16 AM IST
