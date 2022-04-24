HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: 2023 Bmw 7 Series First Edition Looks Like Luxury On Wheels

In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels

2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition has been developed for the Japanese market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 02:43 PM
BMW has introduced the 2023 BMW 7-Series First Edition, which appears to be inspired by the colour theme of the Mercedes Maybach models. This model has been developed for the Japanese market and BMW shared it has already started receiving orders. 
1/5 BMW has introduced the 2023 BMW 7-Series First Edition, which appears to be inspired by the colour theme of the Mercedes Maybach models. This model has been developed for the Japanese market and BMW shared it has already started receiving orders.  (BMW)
BMW has introduced the 2023 BMW 7-Series First Edition, which appears to be inspired by the colour theme of the Mercedes Maybach models. This model has been developed for the Japanese market and BMW shared it has already started receiving orders. 
BMW has introduced the 2023 BMW 7-Series First Edition, which appears to be inspired by the colour theme of the Mercedes Maybach models. This model has been developed for the Japanese market and BMW shared it has already started receiving orders. 
The all-new 2023 BMW 7-Series features split LED headlights, a revised front grille, and a sculpted bumper among other new details. BMW 7-Series First Edition is available in three different variants in Japan. These are the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the fully electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence.
2/5 The all-new 2023 BMW 7-Series features split LED headlights, a revised front grille, and a sculpted bumper among other new details. BMW 7-Series First Edition is available in three different variants in Japan. These are the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the fully electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence. (BMW)
The all-new 2023 BMW 7-Series features split LED headlights, a revised front grille, and a sculpted bumper among other new details. BMW 7-Series First Edition is available in three different variants in Japan. These are the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the fully electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence.
The all-new 2023 BMW 7-Series features split LED headlights, a revised front grille, and a sculpted bumper among other new details. BMW 7-Series First Edition is available in three different variants in Japan. These are the 740i Excellence, the 740i M Sport, and the fully electric i7 xDrive60 Excellence.
The new BMW 7-Series offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. This engine can generate a power output of 375 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm.
3/5 The new BMW 7-Series offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. This engine can generate a power output of 375 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm. (BMW)
The new BMW 7-Series offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. This engine can generate a power output of 375 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm.
The new BMW 7-Series offers a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. This engine can generate a power output of 375 hp and peak torque of 540 Nm.
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus feature a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches. It also has a feature called Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC.
4/5 The BMW Live Cockpit Plus feature a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches. It also has a feature called Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC. (BMW)
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus feature a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches. It also has a feature called Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC.
The BMW Live Cockpit Plus feature a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches. It also has a feature called Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹ 1.38 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 1.44 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A8 L (HT Auto photo)
Audi A8 L
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12 kmpl
₹ 1.58 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
All the new edition models will come with 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display for the rear passengers. This massive entertainment display has been paired with a 40-speaker and 32 channel 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The seats will come in merino leather in different colours.
5/5 All the new edition models will come with 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display for the rear passengers. This massive entertainment display has been paired with a 40-speaker and 32 channel 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The seats will come in merino leather in different colours. (BMW)
All the new edition models will come with 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display for the rear passengers. This massive entertainment display has been paired with a 40-speaker and 32 channel 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The seats will come in merino leather in different colours.
All the new edition models will come with 31.3-inch 8K panoramic display for the rear passengers. This massive entertainment display has been paired with a 40-speaker and 32 channel 1,965 watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The seats will come in merino leather in different colours.
First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 02:43 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW 7 Serie
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
New Pune-Aurangabad expressway to reduce travel time to 1.15 hours: Details
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
In pics: 2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition looks like luxury on wheels
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Maruti Suzuki to bolster presence in SUV segment to get back to 50% market share
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Mercedes, BMW, Audi observe increase in demand for high-end luxury cars in India
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time
Customer takes delivery of eight Bugatti sports cars at a time

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city