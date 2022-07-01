In pics: 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 enter production
BMW 7-Series and i7 are expected to launch in India sometime in early 2023.
The 2023 BMW 7-Series comes with a plush luxurious appearance along with a host of new advanced features and updated powertrain.
Both the new BMW 7-Series and i7 come with a large digital display that combines both instrument cluster and infotainment system.
Both the 2023 BMW 7-Series and i7 are being produced at the automaker's biggest plant in Europe.
BMW i7 comes as the pure electric version of the new 7-Series flagship sedan.
The BMW 7-Series with a Maybach like colour theme is ready to roll out.
The BMW i7 is ready to roll.
Both BMW 7-Series and i7 production process involves autonomous manufacturing technology.
The i7 is being fitted with the large battery pack.
2023 BMW 7-Series is all set to go on sale later this year.
BMW i7 is expected to launch in Indian market sometime in early 2023.
First Published Date: 01 Jul 2022, 08:45 PM IST
