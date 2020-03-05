An astonishing photo of a gold older-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom with a taxi sticker on it and a yellow number plate being carried on truck has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user commented on the thread and wrote, "Yes! So Mr. Bobby who is a businessman has bought this as a ride for tourists along with stay in his resort. He was saying all of this at 25K (2 days stay and ride in Rolls-Royce)."

"As per the owner, he got this RR through an auction and want to use it as a Taxi so that those who cannot otherwise afford an RR can experience it. Any1 can rent this for 3 days by paying 25,000/- and that would include 3 days stay in one of their resorts as well," informed another user.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Welcome to Kerala, India...where you see sights like a Gold #RollsRoyce #Taxi"

Another wrote, "I am more curious about how they must have fitted the meter inside? Poor RR."

"Bappi Lahiri's car?" asked another user.

"Really feel sorry for @RollsRoyceAsia @RollsRoyce brand. It has taken a beating after it produced a gold colour car that too with a taxi plate. Really don't know the compulsion that they had to sell a car to be used as a taxi," read one post.

