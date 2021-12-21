Hyundai Venue facelift may get N-Line variant soon, launch likely next year

Hyundai is likely to bring in the facelift version of the Venue sub-compact SUV to India. The Venue facelift model was recently spotted testing in camouflage abroad. According to reports, Hyundai may also include the N-Line version of Venue when launching the facelift model some time next year in the country.

The spy shots, shared by Autospy, shows a completely revised rear section of the SUV, which include a newly designed tailgate, a new bumper, as well as redesigned taillights.

The chrome-plated twin exhaust pipes, as well as alloy wheels seen in the spy shots, hint that there could be also an N-Line version of the Venue soon. These characteristics are seen on the N-Line models from Hyundai. The Korean carmaker launched its first N-Line model in India last year when it drove in the i20.

The front face of the Venue facelift is also likely to come with a redesigned grille, a redesigned bumper as well as a new set of headlights. Expect changes inside the cabin of the new-generation Venue as well. According to reports, the cabin of the Venue sub-compact SUV is likely to get certain cosmetic changes with new interior colour theme, new materials for seats, a bigger touchscreen infotainment screen among others. In addition, the Venue facelift could also come with more features.