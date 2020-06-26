Hyundai Tucson, Accent, Elantra, Santa Fe rank on top of JD Power Quality study

The JD Power 2020 US Initial Quality Study (IQS) ranked Hyundai Tucson as the best compact SUV in initial quality today. The Hyundai Veloster also earned the top score in the compact sporty car vehicle segment.

Additional vehicles in Hyundai’s lineup performed well, with Accent and Elantra both finishing second in their respective segments, while Santa Fe was third.

“Outperforming the best vehicles in a segment is always a major milestone for Hyundai," said Barry Ratzlaff, chief customer officer, Hyundai Motor America. “These accomplishments are a testament to the entire company’s dedication, including design, engineering, manufacturing, service, field teams and our dealer partners, to deliver the highest quality vehicles to our customers."

Hyundai launched the updated version of the Tucson at Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. The updated SUV got a new front grille, updated headlights, connected car technology, BS 6 compliant 2.0 litre petrol motor and all black interiors.

Earlier this month, Hyundai Motor unveiled the design of its upcoming 2020 Santa Fe SUV, showcasing new styling elements and fresh features. The redesigned fourth-generation Santa Fe goes beyond a mere facelift with aesthetic and technical upgrades both on the outside as well as the interior.

The South Korean carmaker had launched the 2021 Elantra in the South Korean market in April this year. In India, it is expected to be launched in second-half of 2021.

(Also read: Tesla scrapes the bottom in JD Power Initial Quality Study in US)

The 2020 US Initial Quality Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study, which provides manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement, was fielded from February through May 2020.

The 2020 redesign marks the fifth generation of the study, which is now based on a 223-question battery organised into nine vehicle categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance (new for 2020); interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate.