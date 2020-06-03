Hyundai Motor today unveiled the design of its upcoming 2020 Santa Fe SUV, showcasing new styling elements and fresh features. The unveiling comes days after the South Korean carmaker released a teaser showcasing the new Santa Fe Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The redesigned fourth-generation Santa Fe goes beyond a mere facelift with aesthetic and technical upgrades both on the outside as well as the interior.

The 2020 Santa Fe’s front section is defined by the wide grille that extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The clamped shape of the lower air intake extends the horizontal line to accentuate the vehicle’s wide and well-balanced stance.

The grille, with its signature geometric patterned inlay, also integrates the headlamps, a signature style found on many Hyundai cars. The eye-catching LED Daytime Running Lights start at the top of the grille and cut through it to create unique T-shapes at each corner when lit.

Each side section of the New Santa Fe is characterised by a seamless line that connects the DRL to the taillights, giving the car a sporty look. The increased width on wheel arches accentuate the SUV’s rugged and powerful character, which is also emphasised by 20-inch wheels.

The new Santa Fe SUV’s redesigned taillights are connected across the rear hatch by a slim illuminated bar that complements the horizontal design theme on the front and sides of the vehicle which is also visible in the wide rear reflector and skid plates.

"We modernised the New Santa Fe with premium features and appealing aesthetics that are sure to add value," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and head of Global Design Center. "The bold lines that extend from one side to the other and from front to back give Santa Fe a rugged yet refined look that SUV customers want. Besides, we’ve added numerous features and functions to create a truly family-focused SUV that is a pleasure to drive."

The 2020 Santa Fe's redesigned interior now provides more space, comfort, and convenience compared to the previous model.





The 2020 Santa Fe’s redesigned interior now provides more space, comfort, and convenience compared to the previous model. Hyundai promises there will be plenty of premium soft-touch materials inside the SUV. The centre console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger the feeling of sitting in an armchair.

The buttons are all positioned for intuitive and ergonomic use. In the middle of the redesigned centre console sits gear shift buttons along with other functions that are used often. The shift-by-wire system allowed the designers to put buttons instead of the conventional shift knob.

For the first time, the Santa Fe SUV comes with a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located in the centre console to conveniently switch between different drive modes. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes, the last of which automatically recognises the driving style and selects a mode so the driver does not have to.

The new centre console’s layout freed up space for more storage in the redesigned lower dashboard. The console also accommodates a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display with pre-loaded maps, satellite-based voice guided navigation, rear camera display, and complete in-car entertainment and connectivity features.