2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV: See what has changed in the facelift version 6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 04:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk Hyundai Motor today unveiled the design of its upcoming 2020 Santa Fe SUV, showcasing new styling elements and fresh features. 1/6The new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a re-designed front face looks very different from the outgoing model. 2/6The 2020 Santa Fe gets a wide grille that extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The clamped shape of the lower air intake extends the horizontal line to accentuate the vehicle’s wide and well-balanced stance. 3/6The new Santa Fe SUV’s redesigned taillights are connected across the rear hatch by a slim illuminated bar that complements the horizontal design theme on the front and sides of the vehicle which is also visible in the wide rear reflector and skid plates. 4/6The increased width on wheel arches accentuate the SUV’s rugged and powerful character, which is also emphasised by 20-inch wheels. 5/6The 2020 Santa Fe’s redesigned interior now provides plenty of premium soft-touch materials. The centre console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger the feeling of sitting in an armchair. 6/6For the first time, the Santa Fe SUV will come with a Terrain Mode selector to switch between different drive modes. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes.