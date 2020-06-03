2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV: See what has changed in the facelift version

6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 04:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Hyundai Motor today unveiled the design of its upcoming 2020 Santa Fe SUV, showcasing new styling elements and fresh features.
The new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a re-designed front face looks very different from the outgoing model.
1/6The new 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with a re-designed front face looks very different from the outgoing model.
The 2020 Santa Fe gets a wide grille that extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The clamped shape of the lower air intake extends the horizontal line to accentuate the vehicle’s wide and well-balanced stance.
2/6The 2020 Santa Fe gets a wide grille that extends across the entire width of the vehicle. The clamped shape of the lower air intake extends the horizontal line to accentuate the vehicle’s wide and well-balanced stance.
The new Santa Fe SUV’s redesigned taillights are connected across the rear hatch by a slim illuminated bar that complements the horizontal design theme on the front and sides of the vehicle which is also visible in the wide rear reflector and skid plates.
3/6The new Santa Fe SUV’s redesigned taillights are connected across the rear hatch by a slim illuminated bar that complements the horizontal design theme on the front and sides of the vehicle which is also visible in the wide rear reflector and skid plates.
The increased width on wheel arches accentuate the SUV’s rugged and powerful character, which is also emphasised by 20-inch wheels.
4/6The increased width on wheel arches accentuate the SUV’s rugged and powerful character, which is also emphasised by 20-inch wheels.
The 2020 Santa Fe’s redesigned interior now provides plenty of premium soft-touch materials. The centre console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger the feeling of sitting in an armchair.
5/6The 2020 Santa Fe’s redesigned interior now provides plenty of premium soft-touch materials. The centre console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger the feeling of sitting in an armchair.
For the first time, the Santa Fe SUV will come with a Terrain Mode selector to switch between different drive modes. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes.
6/6For the first time, the Santa Fe SUV will come with a Terrain Mode selector to switch between different drive modes. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue