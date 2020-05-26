South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has released a teaser showcasing the new Santa Fe Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday. The SUV is expected to be launched next month.

The teaser image reveals the facelift version of the Santa Fe SUV will get some cosmetic changes in its design. The SUV will feature a rugged yet refined exterior design, and an interior design update that provides premium facilities and comfort.

The 2021 Santa Fe SUV adopts the design of ‘recessed lighting’, where the headlamps are positioned inside the grille and the lights blend perfectly with the grille when turned off, as quoted by the official statement of Hyundai Global on Tuesday.

The grille has been redesigned so that Santa Fe, which will later be wider than before, expresses a bold character, chrome framing geometric patterns that produce a striking stereoscopic effect.

The T-shaped DRL is designed to be seen from a distance and gives guidance on the improvement of undisclosed technology.

According to Hyundai’s official teaser images, the darker grille is the ‘standard’ front while the lighter example is the ‘luxury’ look.





Hyundai Santa Fe is one of the longest running SUV vehicles from the carmaker. Besides the aesthetic updates, the new Santa Fe will also get ‘interior design updates providing premium amenities and comfort’. It is expected to get a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster for high-end models, more sophisticated driver assistance technologies as part of the upgrades in the new models.

Besides these, the carmaker has not revealed much details about the new Santa Fe SUV. However, according to reports, the SUV is expected to come with a electric powertrain for the first time. Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai model in Europe and the world's first Hyundai SUV based on the all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform.

The SUV is likely to be powered by the same 1.6-litre ‘T-GDi’ petrol turbo engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack that is used in Kia Sorento.

The new Santa Fe launch dates are not finalised yet. But according to reports, the company is all set to launch the new SUV sometime in June.