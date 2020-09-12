Hyundai is gearing up to introduce the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition in India this festive season, sources have confirmed to HT Auto.

The upcoming special edition of the Grand i10 Nios will come based on the Magna variant of the hatchback. While more details on the car are yet to be announced, the new model will host a 'Corporate Edition' badging on tail gate along with some additional features which set it apart from the regular trims.

Based on the Magna trim, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition automatically gets features such as LED daytime running lamps, glossy black grille flanked by halogen headlamps, body-coloured door handles, electric front power windows, keyless entry, power steering, and more.

Additionally, it will also sport a few exclusive bits like gunmetal style 15-inch alloy wheels and electrically folding body-coloured ORVMs with embedded turn indicators. In terms of cabin updates, expect new additions in the form of an air filter and 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation.

In terms of mechanicals, expect the model to get the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine which delivers 82 bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. There may also be a 1.2-litre diesel engine which has been rated to deliver 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The transmission options may include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a 5-speed AMT unit may also be part of the kit.

Though there are no concrete details of its pricing, but expect a marginal hike of around ₹20,000-40,000 over the standard models.