Hyundai is all set to launch a new performance model of its popular sedan Elantra. Called the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, the new performance model will be the Korean carmaker's sixth in the high-performance N lineup of cars.

Hyundai has teased a couple of official images today showcasing the sporty rear third quarter of the Elantra N and the massive wheels with red break callipers that has N badging.

Hyundai Elantra N, also known as Avante N in Hyundai home market South Korea is the latest high-performance model from the carmaker, following the unveiling of Kona N in April this year.

2022 Elantra N, the high-performance version of the all-new Elantra launched in April 2020, can be easily identified by its ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design theme that gives the car a sporty look.

Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company, said, "Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements."

"We designed it to be a race proven sportscar with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love. I can’t wait to unveil Elantra N, an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup that offers pulse-pounding performance. Stay tuned for the digital world premiere," Wartenberg added.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N sports a bright red N dedicated side sills that the carmaker claims can help boost its performance by better channeling airflow and create the effect of a lowered chassis. The rear spoiler also counteracts lift by preventing airflow from tumbling over the rear edge and increases driving stability at high speeds.

There is also a bold black trim beneath the rear bumper with a dual single exhaust which looks quite different from the standard model.

So far, there are no more details about the Elantra N's engine and performance. Hyundai has said that it will come up with more information on the sporty version of the Elantra sedan later on.

When launched, the 2022 Elantra N will join Hyundai's wider range of Elantra models―including the all-new standard Elantra and Elantra Hybrid. The Elantra N will take on rivals like the Honda Civic Type R.