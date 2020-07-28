To make the new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV look more like a high-performance car, the Korean carmaker will release the N Performance kit for the popular SUV towards the end of the year.

Hyundai unveiled the new Santa Fe in June, which has nothing whatsoever to do with the earlier model, since it is based on a new platform. The fourth generation SUV is recognisable by its muscular aesthetics. The look will be further emphasised by the new N Performance Package, which will give it a more aggressive look on the body, and also more luxury inside.

Externally, the package includes new bumpers with different designs on the front, a new grille with ten vertical grilles, additions to the sills, a diffuser on the rear bumper and a large spoiler at the end of the roof.

One of the most striking aspects is the redesigned grille, which adopts vertical bars and decorations in gold colour that enhance the design of this SUV, and gives it an impressive appearance.





Its dynamism is further enhanced by the four tailpipes, the 21-inch alloy wheels , the carbon fibre hood, the additions around the wheel arches and the N Performance brakes with red callipers. The ornaments in bronze shade, which are found mainly at the front end, are of dubious aesthetics.

At the rear of the SUV, two independently designed rear wings are located above the high brake lights. At the same time, the new car also uses a more radical rear bumper and lower diffuser, and the exhaust has also become a two-sided shape.

Inside, luxury is upgraded by new Alcantara leather upholstery on the dashboard, doors and seats with enhanced lateral support. In addition, there are carbon fibre trim and screens on the backs of the front seats.

There are three powertrains for the new Santa Fe . The petrol variant will be powered by the 2 litre Turbo with 235 hp and 353 Nm of torque, while the diesel will have a 2.0 litre engine under the hood with 186 hp and 402 Nm of torque, besides the 2.2-litre diesel engine with 202 hp and 441 Nm of torque. Later, Hyundai will also come up with a hybrid variant with a 1.6 Turbo and 230 horsepower engine.