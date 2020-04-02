Hyundai releases images of the new Elantra Hybrid

Hyundai has revealed details about the hybrid version of its all new Elantra sedan. The company released pictures of the Elantra hybrid in an all-grey look. This is the first ever hybrid version of the popular sedan from the Korean automaker.

The new Elantra Hybrid gets a 1.6-litre four-cylinder GDI Atkinson engine mated to a 32 kW electric motor and a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. The engine combined with the electric motor can deliver an output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque.

The high-efficiency electric motor has an electric only driving mode that delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG.

The engine is paired with the six-speed dual-clutch transmission that sets the Elantra Hybrid apart from its key competitors due to its more dynamic and engaging driving experience.

Hyundai recently unveiled the Elantra 2021, showcasing Hyundai's latest ambitions, including a Sensuous Sportiness design identity, improved interior packaging, hybrid technology, and wireless connectivity like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

According to Hyundai, production of the new Elantra will begin in the autumn in South Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing hub in Alabama. The sedan will go on sale later this year.

Photo of the new Hyundai Elantra Hybrid





The 2021 Hyundai Elantra follows in the footsteps of the Sonata and has adopted a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. Turn signal lights are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights. The front end angled gives hood machine a long and bodywork leaner. The latter features prominent lines of character, combined with a more dynamic style of glass and roof. In addition, there are integrated rear spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights.

In the cabin, the designer adopted the idea of 'immersive cocoon' which 'encloses the driver like an airplane cockpit'. This model is also more high-tech because it is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital sail instrument cluster and an optional 10.25-inch infotainment system. The latter supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless which is the first for vehicles in this segment.

The model features customizable 64-color ambient lighting , a driver-oriented console, center trim, and interior handles that give the interior a sporty look. The interior dimensions will improve and is that the new Elantra is longer, wider and lower.