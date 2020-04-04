In pics: Hyundai unveils 2021 Elantra Hybrid 6 Photos . Updated: 04 Apr 2020, 02:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk Last month, Hyundai officially introduced the all-new 2021 Elantra 'four-door coupe' model. 1/6Hyundai has revealed details about the hybrid version of its all new 2021 Elantra sedan. This is the first ever hybrid version of the popular sedan from the Korean automaker. 2/6The 2021 Elantra Hybrid gets a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. Turn signal lights are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights. 3/6On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights. 4/6The new Elantra Hybrid gets a 1.6-litre four-cylinder GDI Atkinson engine mated to a 32 kW electric motor and a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. The engine combined with the electric motor can deliver an output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque. 5/6The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG. 6/6Interior of the Elantra Hybrid.