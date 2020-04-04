In pics: Hyundai unveils 2021 Elantra Hybrid

  • Last month, Hyundai officially introduced the all-new 2021 Elantra 'four-door coupe' model.
Hyundai has revealed details about the hybrid version of its all new 2021 Elantra sedan. This is the first ever hybrid version of the popular sedan from the Korean automaker.
The 2021 Elantra Hybrid gets a large 'parametric-jewel-pattern' grille. Turn signal lights are integrated into the grille and are next to large headlights.
On the rear, there are integrated spoilers and distinctive 'H-Tail' style taillights.
The new Elantra Hybrid gets a 1.6-litre four-cylinder GDI Atkinson engine mated to a 32 kW electric motor and a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. The engine combined with the electric motor can deliver an output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque.
The 2021 Elantra Hybrid is projected to have a combined estimated fuel economy rating of more than 50 MPG.
Interior of the Elantra Hybrid.
