Hyundai is planning to send the concept electric vehicle Prophecy to production. The car, which was digitally unveiled earlier in March, is expected to replace Hyundai Ioniq electric car. Ioniq was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo in 2018.

SangYup Lee, Hyundai Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center confirmed in an interview recently that the Prophecy concept EV, along with Hyundai 45 Concept car will head to production some time soon.

Recently, Hyundai released new pictures of the car along with two videos in which the chief designer of the company, Luc Donkervolke, revealed details about the prototype.

Speaking about the design of the car, Donkervolke pointed out as a source of inspiration vintage coupes of the 1920s and 1930s of the last century. Although the smooth bends of the concept are also strikingly similar to some Porsche models. Also, the chief designer of Hyundai noted that the company never makes prototypes just to demonstrate intentions - which means that we can see such rear pillars, unusual optics and a general “merry-like" body style in one of the following models of the South Korean carmaker.





The Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV has a voluptuous side section which looks somewhat like a polished stone. It is cut by a clean and simple One Curve streamline which extends from front to rear with minimalist restraint.

Prophecy Concept EV's integrated rear spoiler complements its excellent aerodynamics by harnessing downforce that aids vehicle stability when travelling at speed.

The pixel lamp lights on Hyundai Concept EV show that progressive lighting technology is integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler. It calls to mind the abundant energy contained in the vehicle’s battery cells.

A glimpse of the interior shows how the space has been utilised to provide comfort and a lifestyle space of refinement. Created on the autonomous driving technology, the car is operated by joysticks instead of steering wheel.

The Prophecy Concept EV's design provides excellent aerodynamics, a characteristic indispensable to EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheels compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body like water over a stone.

There is still no information on the driving characteristics of the new electric car - neither the electric motor power, nor the range and capacity of the battery are known. What is known for sure is the platform on which a new prototype is being created which is called the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). It was created specifically for electric cars.