Hyundai launches new CNG variant of Grand i10 Nios, claimed mileage of 28 kms

Hyundai has introduced CNG for the top variant of its popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios Asta. The Grand i10 Nios also offers CNG on other trims as well.

Hyundai has launched CNG version for the top variant of its popular hatchback Grand i10 Nios Asta. Hyundai launched the CNG Asta version at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.45 lakh. With this variant, Hyundai now offers a total of three CNG variants in the Grand i10 Nios. The starting price of CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios is ₹7.17 lakh. CNG is offered only on the petrol variants of the hatchback which come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood.

The Asta CNG gets additional features like projector headlamps, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, rear chrome garnish and rear washer and wipers. On the inside, the Asta CNG gets premium features like leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable rear seat headrest, smart key with push button start stop, wireless charging and cooled glove box.

The CNG variant of the Grand i10 Asta will come with a 2.8-inch instrument cluster with CNG display. There is also an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG comes powered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It can generate maximum power of 69 PS and peak torque of 95.2 Nm. Hyundai claims the CNG version of the i10 Nios returns a mileage of 28km/kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG is now the most expensive among other CNG variants of the hatchback. Hyundai also offers CNG on Magna and Sportz variants. The price of the Magna CNG is ₹7.16 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Sportz CNG costs ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios rivals the likes of Maruti Alto CNG, Tata Tiago CNG among others.

First Published Date: