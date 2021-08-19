Hyundai i20 N Line vs i20: Key similarities and differences you should know

4 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 10:37 AM IST

Hyundai Motor is gearing up to make its product line-up a bit more attractive for enthusiasts in India by bringing in its N Line models to the country. The first of the models to hit Indian shores is the i20 N Line, which will be unveiled next week, and expected to launch in September. The i20 N Line's India debut comes within a year of the Korean carmaker launching the new generation i20 premium hatchback around the festive season in 2020. Hyundai i20 hatchback has been one of its more popular offerings in India, partly because of the driving experience it offers. However, the sportier i20 N Line model is expected to improve things further for those looking at a performance car. Here are some of the key similarities and differences between the i20 and i20 N Line models you should know. Design The look of the i20 N Line model will remain largely similar to the existing i20 models offered in India. The dimensions are going to be identical, but there will be certain elements that will make the performance model stand out in the crowd. Starting with the front face, Hyundai i20 N Line will wear a much sportier looking design with a slightly different-looking grille with a mesh-like appearance. The N Line badging on the grille will separate it from the regular models. The regular i20 models get a grille with honeycomb pattern. The fog lamp casing, along with the grille will be blacked out with a red streak running across under it, signifying its sporty character. At the rear, the i20 N Line will feature a more chunky bumper with similar red accents seen at the front. The chrome twin-exhaust at the rear completes the sporty exterior design of the i20 N Line models. (Also read: All about Hyundai's N Line car) The wheels on the i20 N Line will also look very different from the regular i20 models. While the standard models wear the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, the N Line models will come with dual-tone 17-inch wheels with a different design. It will also have red brake callipers with N Line badging on it. Step inside, and the i20 N Line will greet you with a sporty cabin with all-black interiors and contrasting red accents all around. From red stitching on the sporty seats, gear lever, AC vents, door handles to N Line badging on the steering wheel and seats, the high performance i20 model promises to offer a sports car-like feel from inside.

Features

As far as the features are concerned, the i20 N Line model will not be too different from the standard model on offer. It will wear similar LED headlights, taillights and LED DRLs on the outside. Inside the cabin, there will be a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The i20 N Line will offer Bose 7-speaker sound system, red-coloured ambient light theme, compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluelink Telematics, among others.

Being a high performance model, the i20 N Line will offer five drive modes with option to customise settings to one's preferred choice. The drive modes on offer will be Normal, Eco, Sport, N and N Custom. The regular i20 models offer only three drive modes. They are Normal, Eco and Sport.

For those who love to have a sunroof in their cars, Hyundai i20 N Line may disappoint. It is unlikely to have this feature in the high performance model.

Specifications

If there is one aspect where the i20 N Line may not be separable from the standard models is the dimension of the cars. i20 N Line stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and 1,505 mm in height, just like i20 models. The N Line models will also have similar wheelbase and ground clearance of 2,580 mm and 170 mm respectively.

Engine

Hyundai recently launched the new generation i20 N Line model in Europe. It is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The model to be launched in India will get the iMT and DCT gearboxes as options along with the possibility of a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine option as well. While the power output is similar to standard models, expect the torque output be increased in the N Line model. The engine details may seem very similar to the existing i20 models, but Hyundai is expected to tweak the suspension set up and offer a more pronounced exhaust note in the i20 N Line models. However, it may not have any major bump up in performance credentials when compared to the Turbo i20.

Price

The biggest difference in the i20 N Line and standard i20 models will be the price. Expect the i20 N Line prices to start north of ₹11 lakh. This is a few lakh more premium than what standard i20 models cost in India currently. When launched, the i20 N Line will take on rivals like Volkswagen Polo TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo.