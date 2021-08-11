Hyundai i20 N Line to make India debut in September: Here's what to expect

The 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line that was first showcased to the world in October of last year is quite the head turner. It gets a completely new bumper sporting a grey contrasting stripe, a fully blackout front main grille with a “chequered flag" style pattern as well as a prominent N Line badge delineating its sportier DNA. At the rear, it gets a diffuser-style bumper and race-styled twin-exit exhaust which are done in chrome.

Sitting on 17-inch alloy wheels, the Hyundai i20 N Line has four exterior colour options - Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White.

The visual updates are not just restricted to the outside and make way into the cabin as well. It gets N badging and red stitching, apart from a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob.

While there may be minor tweaks to the suspension set up and a more pronounced exhaust note, it is unlikely that the i20 N Line will have a major - or any - bump up in performance credentials when compared to the Turbo i20 already available in the Indian market.

Once launched, the i20 N Line could specifically target a young car-buying audience for its sheer styling while it may also appeal to driving enthusiasts.